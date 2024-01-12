Man rescued from Frankfort Grainery after falling while working on antenna
A man was rescued Thursday afternoon at the Frankfort Grainery after he fell while working on an antenna.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
Brittany Watts, an Ohio grand jury has declined to indict Brittany Watts, a Warren, Ohio resident after she was charged with felony abuse of a corpse after miscarrying her 21-week-old fetus.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
Google has officially voiced support for Right to Repair (R2R) legislation. Although Google’s motives could be less about newfound altruism and more about shaping regulatory action that seems increasingly inevitable, “A win’s a win,” as they say in sports.
This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The low cost and greater output mean they're not just for TVs and coolers any more.
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.
Lanning was immediately mentioned as a candidate to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.
The average rate for 30-year fixed mortgage loans rose to 6.66% from 6.62% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.
The Frontier 48-Inch Heavy-Duty Workbench, currently available at Walmart for just $149, is a game-changer for any garage or basement
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.
Having a voice is important -- figuratively and literally -- and not being able to speak is a major impediment to communication. Whispp is working to change the game for individuals with speech disorders and voice disabilities, bringing voice boxes into the current millennium with its groundbreaking AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app. At CES 2024, the company launched its newest phone-calling feature that converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a user’s natural voice in real time.
Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.
Would you subscribe to an AI dog music service?
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
Zoe Care is taking a different approach, by using existing Wi-Fi signals (and the way our bodies change how Wi-Fi reception works) to detect humans and their activities. Using Wi-Fi signals is a pretty cool, non-intrusive solution that addresses the key issues of privacy and ease of use that often plague conventional remote monitoring technologies. The device doubles as a smart plug, and uses a sensor to gather and analyze Wi-Fi signals.