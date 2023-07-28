Man rescued after getting stuck in Phoenix chimney was subject of court order

Phoenix fire crews rescued a man stuck in a chimney early Friday morning. The man was the subject of a court order and not supposed to be at the residence, police said.

According to a statement from the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to a single-story home in the area of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 1 a.m. on Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney flue.

Firefighters were called to the scene after Phoenix police responded to the house in regard to a judicial interference call.

Upon arrival, crews found the man, identified as 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman, trapped in the throat of the chimney above the damper.

After assessing the situation, the decision was made to contact Technical Rescue Teams to utilize their equipment. Once at the scene, teams were able to secure Guzman with a cinch harness and rope system, preventing him from slipping down the chimney any further.

According to Phoenix fire, Guzman was successfully extracted via a wall breach and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said that Guzman was actually the subject of a court order and not allowed to be at the house. Following his release from the hospital, Guzman will be booked on multiple charges in relation to the incident, Scherer said.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Firefighters rescue man from chimney in Phoenix