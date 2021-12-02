Man rescued from illegal marijuana facility 3 months after kidnapping, Oklahoma cops say

As deputies went to investigate a fight in rural Oklahoma, they said a man was found being held against his will for three months at an illegal marijuana operation, according to media reports.

It led to charges against three individuals, who Garvin County officials say would not let the victim leave on his own.

“He claimed to fear for his life,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett told the Pauls Valley Democrat. “He claimed they had kidnapped him and forced him to keep working.”

Several people called 911 on Nov. 29 about a man being dragged on the road in Elmore City, which is about 65 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to KWTV. The victim was trying to escape the facility with a bag of personal items, KXII reported.

“They’re in the middle of the road, they’re fussin’,” one called told dispatchers, KWTV reported. “They’re trying to drag him back in the yard.”

When deputies entered the residence, they found nearly $2 million worth of marijuana, along with firearms and cash, KXII reported. It was deemed an illegal operation, as it was not properly registered with the state, the TV station reported.

The victim said he was forced to stay at the facility so the three suspects could “extort money from a wealthy family,” KWTV reported. He was not allowed to leave unless he was with someone else, the Pauls Valley Democrat said.

Xiaobing Chen, Xuechun Ruan and Quan Zhao each faces charges of kidnapping, illegal drug trafficking, possession of guns while committing a felony and other drug charges, according to media reports. They are being held at the Garvin County jail without bond, jail records show.

