Man rescued from under rubble more than 261 hours after Turkey earthquake

TVLine.com

The following contains spoilers for the motion picture Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and its mid- and post-credits scenes. Phase 5 of the MCU has officially launched with the theatrical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which yanked Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) & Co. back into the Quantum Realm. There, […]