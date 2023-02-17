Man rescued from under rubble more than 261 hours after Turkey earthquake
After over 261 hours trapped under earthquake rubble in Hatay, Turkey, this man was finally rescued – and immediately got on the phone to speak with his brother.
The following contains spoilers for the motion picture Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and its mid- and post-credits scenes. Phase 5 of the MCU has officially launched with the theatrical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which yanked Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) & Co. back into the Quantum Realm. There, […]
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo
Archaeologists have unearthed what appears to be an ancient tavern in southern Iraq, complete with a refrigerator, bowls and a recipe for beer.
The 2023 season has seen fewer harvested sturgeon and spearers because of warmer temperatures and windy conditions. Here's what to know about weekend 2.
The Tigers are in a good spot for Kolaj Cobbins, but there's a lot of competition for the No. 5 player in the Boot.
Plus, these are the misconceptions you may have about food shopping on a budget.
In at the podium inside Breslin Center stood not Tom Izzo, the Michigan State basketball coach. But the father. The teacher. The concerned citizen.
Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, New Jersey, has changed its start time to 35 minutes later after the board of education there voted "yes" to a "later start resolution" on Feb. 13, 2023.
Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013
There is no way for humans to purposefully induce an earthquake of this magnitude, experts said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took several thinly-veiled shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during his state of the state address Wednesday, condemning "demagogues" who are trying to "ban books."
A rundown of the superstar's top albums and songs, according to Luminate. Plus, 23 more No. 23 hits for '23.
Christina Hall's new chicken coop already has several residents, including a "mini rooster" that Christina's husband, Josh Hall, and son, Brayden, named Nugget
Alabama women's basketball makes history in an 88-70 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday night!
"I've known her for so many years, so it is nice to get to share space with somebody for a long period of time," Butler said of the former Wizards of Waverly Place star
Warwick resident Michael O’Neil filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court, arguing that the state had violated his Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights by refusing to renew his concealed-carry pe…
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an empowered live video message to attendees of the opening night of the 73rd edition of the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday, urging filmmakers and culture “not to remain silent” when it comes to global politics as his country approaches a year since the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy, who has made […]
The Indonesian man could be jailed up to 15 years if found guilty. What drove him to commit this crime? Read for more details.
It appears that Brett Favre and Pat McAfee are gearing up for a contentious legal battle stemming from Favre's defamation lawsuit against McAfee.
If you want to get the people going around a controversial topic, bring up the second amendment and its focus on gun ownership and rights. No matter where one stands on the issue, the one thing that seems to bind people together is the issue of safety, especially concerning children and youth and their access… Continue reading Howard University Student’s Patent-Pending Technology Device Aims To Reduce Gun Violence