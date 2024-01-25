Man rescues drivers in Midway District during flooding

TechCrunch

Businesses are moving faster than ever to use generative AI and bring it to both their employees and users. Moving fast and security don't always go hand-in-hand, though, so it's only now that many businesses are waking up to the potential security concerns related to using generative AI. Israel-based Prompt Security wants to help organizations ensure that their employees aren't leaking data to GenAI tools -- including those not officially endorsed by the company's IT teams (think "shadow AI") -- while also helping them secure their own customer-facing GenAI-enabled application.