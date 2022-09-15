Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County

The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday.

Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi.

Getting a sentence “corrected” isn’t something that happens often.

It appears prosecutors called for a hearing at the Orange County Courthouse to try and correct the sentence.

The driver got 90 days in jail, credited with 46 days served.

The sentence is not sitting well with the victim’s family.

Arabi’s mother was outraged as she watched the sentencing from her home in Australia.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 2013, investigators said Ruiz hit and killed Arabi on International Drive and took off.

Ruiz was on the run for eight years.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania in 2021.

Channel 9 will be in the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

