Man who resisted arrest in Farrell asks for compensation from the city

Dec. 26—FARRELL — A Youngstown man caught on video that showed Farrell police using force to arrest him asked Farrell City Council for compensation of his medical bills.

Aries Devon Shaw, 28, was sentenced Nov. 30 to 90 days to 24 months less 1 day confinement to be served on house arrest, followed by 5 years probation on charges of resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver 11.7 grams of cocaine.

Shaw pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and drug charges.

After Shaw addressed city council during its meeting last week, Co-City Manager Mike Renner told Shaw that he needed to approach the city with his legal counsel.

"They can file a complaint with the city," Renner said. "We don't entertain someone coming in saying this happened. He has to go through the proper channels for that."

The arrest was caught on video and led to a social media outcry at the time.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said he saw the body camera footage from the police.

"He clearly resisted arrest," Acker said. "I don't believe excessive force was used."

Acker said other charges including assault were not able to be prosecuted because the victim moved far away.

Other charges of aggravated assault, assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct were not prosecuted.

Acker also said that Shaw's mother brought him to the Farrell police station the day after the arrest, and Shaw apologized to police.

Police said Shaw was involved in assaulting a woman around 4:12 p.m. Jan 27 in the area of Hoon Avenue and Bond Street in Farrell.

The arrest was caught on video that shows Farrell police subduing Shaw, who they say tried to flee when they tried to frisk him.

A woman testified at Shaw's preliminary hearing that Shaw beat her just prior to his arrest, and Farrell Detective Cpl. Joey Brant testified on how he and three other officers took Shaw into custody.

Brant testified that Shaw tried to run and Brant grabbed him. During the ensuing struggle, Brant said he hit Shaw's upper knee area four or five times. He delivered "hammer strikes" to Shaw's left leg. A patrolman then used a Taser on Shaw.

Shaw admitted in September at his plea hearing to resisting arrest, and that he had 11.7 grams of cocaine on him and had intended to transfer it to another person.

Acker concluded that police complied with departmental policy and the law during the arrest.

