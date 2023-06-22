Man responsible for deadly shooting at Gwinnett home in custody, police say

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a 19-year-old is now in custody, days after SWAT was activated during a homicide investigation in Grayson on Sunday.

Chrisitan Houston is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery.

On June 18, Gwinnett County Police blocked off Roseberry Lane in Grayson.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News a person died at the scene and it was a domestic situation, though they did not specify how the suspect and victim were related.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill obtained security surveillance video that showed the moment of the shooting where you can hear one gunshot and then someone screaming.

For hours Gwinnett County police blocked off the home and parts of the neighborhood. Several hours later, they learned the suspect was no longer inside.

Police later identified the murder victim as Rodrell Dobson, a 38-year-old from Woodstock.

Separately, Houston was wanted on an outstanding simple battery arrest warrant from May.

