Man restored to competency for trial in Hamilton beating death; insanity plea now considered

Jul. 25—A man charged with murder for the September beating death of a Hamilton man has been restored to competency to stand trial, according to court records.

Kahreem G. Brown, 25, who had been living with family in the area, but is from Florida, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last fall for murder and felonious assault in the death of Larry C. Ingram.

Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 allegedly by Brown who called 911 for help, but didn't know where he was.

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, Ingram died of blunt force trauma.

At arraignment, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Haughey set his bond at $1 million, noting he did not have ties to the area and could be a flight risk.

The defense later filed a motion questioning Brown's competency to stand trial. After reviewing the result of a forensic psychological evaluation, the judge ruled Brown incompetent in January.

Brown was ordered to receive receive treatment to possibility restore him to competency for trial. At a re-evaluation hearing last week, Haughey reviewed an update on Brown and ruled he is now competent for trial.

Brown's defense also filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and a second psychological evaluation was ordered by the judge. He is scheduled to be back in court in August for a hearing on the result of that evaluation.

An insanity plea means the defendant is claiming at the time of the alleged offense that they did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions. A question of competency alleges the defendant does not understand the charges and cannot assist in their own defense.

On Sept. 29, a person called 911 telling the dispatcher, "Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to."

Dispatchers called back several times when the caller hung up after saying he didn't know his location in Hamilton.

With the help of a cellular service provider and another call from the man, the residence was located. Brown was then taken into custody.