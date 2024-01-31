Man restrained on flight to Salt Lake City, accused of grabbing, spitting on passengers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing federal charges after he had to be restrained on flight to Salt Lake City for allegedly being disruptive and abusive, touching, grabbing and spitting on passengers.

Darnel Collins, a U.S. resident and a national of the Netherlands, is charged with interference with a flight crew and assault, according to documents filed last week in U.S. District Court.

Per the charging documents, Collins was on a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Salt Lake City on Jan. 1, and the problems started roughly an hour into the 10-hour flight.

Collins became loud and disruptive, tapping other passengers around him, the documents state. His behavior escalated, and he began following a passenger, who asked a flight attendant that he leave her alone.

Later, Collins grabbed another passenger as she left the bathroom. He grabbed the woman’s arm and wouldn’t let go until the flight crew intervened, prompting the assault charge.

After this, about eight passengers were moved from the seats around Collins. But the problems continued, with Collins kneeling on his seat and speaking with other passengers so aggressively the flight crew thought it might break out into a fight.

The crew then moved Collins to the back of the flight, removing another 10 or so passengers from their seats, the documents state.

While in the back of the aircraft, Collins allegedly spit on a passenger, hitting others with his saliva.

Because he continued to take off his seat belt and touch passengers as they walked by, the crew connected three seat belts together and strapped them around his midsection to keep him seated for the last two hours of the flight.

Due to having to deal with Collins, the flight crew was unable to complete their duties, the documents state. Authorities noted that Collins’ behavior made many of the flight attendants feel “unsettled and unsafe.”

