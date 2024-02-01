Man restrained on flight to Utah was minor league baseball player, federal prosecutors say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The man detained on a flight to Salt Lake City earlier this month, who allegedly grabbed, harassed and spit on fellow passengers, is a minor league baseball player for Kansas City, according to federal prosecutors.



Darnel Collins, 19, is a Netherlands national who resides in Arizona, on an international athlete visa, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah. He is sponsored by the Kansas City Baseball Corporation.



Per MLB.com, Collins is an outfielder for the the Arizona Complex League Royals, a rookie-level affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The team plays home games at Surprise Stadium in Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. ABC4 reached out to the organization for comment, but the station has yet to hear back.

Man restrained on flight to Salt Lake City, accused of grabbing, spitting on passengers

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Collins with interference with a flight crew and assault by striking, beating and wounding in a special aircraft jurisdiction, prosecutors say. Collins is slated to make his first court appearance in a Salt Lake City on Thursday.



According to investigators, Collins was so disruptive and abusive on a Jan. 21 Delta Air Lines flight from the Netherlands to Salt Lake City that the fight crew eventually restrained him with flexicuffs in the back of the plane.



The trouble started about an hour into the roughly 10-hour flight, court documents state. First, Collins became loud and disruptive, tapping people around him. He then followed one woman until she pushed him away, and later grabbed another woman’s arm as she left the bathroom. He wouldn’t let go of the woman until the flight crew intervened.



In response, the crew moved several passengers sitting around Collins, but he turned around in his seat and engaged aggressively with the other passengers, the documents state. The crew became concerned it could escalate into a fight, so they moved him to the back of the aircraft, moving even more passengers from their seats.

But in the back of the plane Collins spit on another passenger, and he continued to take his seat belt off and touch passengers as they walked by, the documents state. To keep Collins from continuing to touch other passengers, the flight crew put flexicuffs on Collins and later connected several seat belt extenders together to strap his midsection to the seat.



Due to having to deal with Collins’ behavior, the flight crew was unable to complete their regular duties, the documents state. Investigators noted that Collins made many of the flight attendants feel “unsettled and unsafe.”



Police arrested Collins when the plane landed at Salt Lake City International Airport. The case remains under investigation by the an FBI task force office with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.