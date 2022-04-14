Man returned to New Hampshire to face charge in homeless shelter killing

Apr. 14—Fourteen months after fleeing New Hampshire, Timothy Johnson returned to the state on Wednesday and was charged with killing a fellow homeless man outside a Manchester shelter.

Johnson, 39, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jean Lascelle, who was 67 when he was shot and killed while smoking a cigarette outside the doors of the temporary homeless shelter for the 2020-21 winter. Johnson also faces a charge of firearm possession by a felon.

He was caught four days after the Feb. 13, 2021, shooting inside a stolen car in Framingham, Mass.

Both Lascelle and Johnson were living at the temporary Families in Transition shelter at the time of the shooting. While Lascelle, a registered sex offender, kept to himself, Johnson was avoided. Shelter residents had said he had full blown conversations with himself and would scream sometimes.

According to Agati, a motive for the killing has not been established.

"I don't know what Mr. Johnson was thinking about when he was alleged to have done the crimes," he said.

Agati said a defendant's competency to stand trial can be raised in any prosecution, and that would be up to Johnson's lawyer.

On Thursday, Johnson's public defender consulted briefly with Agati, who announced that Johnson had waived his courtroom arraignment and agreed to be held without bail at Valley Street jail.

Johnson has a record that includes at least two felonies: attempted home invasion and larceny in southeastern Michigan. That made it illegal for him to possess a handgun.

While most New Hampshire defendants arrested in Massachusetts readily agree to return to New Hampshire, Johnson had challenged his extradition.

"It's Mr. Johnson's right; if he chooses to do that certainly he can do that," Agati said. That involved lengthy proceedings where Johnson challenged whether he was the actual person identified in warrants signed by the governors of both states, Agati said.

Massachusetts courts in both Framingham and Middlesex County ruled against him, and Agati praised the efforts of Framingham police, the Middlesex County District Attorney and the Massachusetts Attorney General to work through the process and have him returned to New Hampshire.

Agati said the case will be eventually presented to a grand jury.