Man returning to his broken down vehicle fatally shot near Felton early Monday

A 35-year-old man was returning to his nonfunctioning vehicle when Delaware State Police say someone fatally shot him west of Felton.

The Houston man, who police have not named, was found early Monday morning in a ditch along a rural Kent County road, said Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a police spokesperson.

The man's vehicle broke down near Hopkins Cemetery and Marshyhope roads, more than three miles from Felton, Hatchell said.

The man used a nearby resident's phone to call for help, Hatchell said. He then returned to his vehicle, where there was a confrontation and the man was shot.

He was found about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, by troopers sent to the area for a report of a subject lying in a ditch. He had a gunshot wound to the upper extremity, Hatchell said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Delaware State Police detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to their homicide unit at (302) 741-2859.

