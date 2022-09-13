Man at Reunion Country Club restroom shoots himself in hand

Sep. 12—A Hoschton man shot himself in the hand Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Reunion Country Club poolhouse restroom, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old man went into the men's restroom around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Reunion pool house.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the man's 9 mm handgun discharged, though it's unclear how it happened. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, and the bullet went through the poolhouse's wall and hit the poolside furniture.

Williams said the man, who lives in Reunion, left the scene without reporting the damage. He was later found by Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies, and was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

The man was treated at the hospital before being taken to the Hall County Jail, and he has posted a bond.