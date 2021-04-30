Man reunited with therapy dog stolen in St. Paul; woman arrested

A therapy dog belonging to a U.S. Navy veteran has been reunited with its owner and a woman who allegedly stole the pup in St. Paul has been arrested.

Ladybug, a Shar-Pei, pitbull and retriever mix, was inside a gray 2008 Dodge Caliber parked on the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place when somebody got in and drove off with it Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report. The theft had owner James Booth tied up in knots.

"I couldn't sleep and when I did kind of nod out, I'd have nightmares that something happened to her," Booth told KARE TV (Ch. 11).

His fears were allayed Thursday evening when somebody saw a news story, then spotted the stolen vehicle parked in front of a residence on the 700 block of Desoto Street and called police.

Officers responding to the call found the vehicle and the dog registered through the Department of Veterans Affairs inside. St. Paul Police had also put out a plea on social media asking for the public's help.

"We found Ladybug this evening, thanks to a tip from someone who saw the stolen Dodge Caliber and called 911," St. Paul Police said in a Facebook posting. "Ladybug seemed healthy and was returned to her owner. Thank you St. Paul."

Police also found a 33-year-old woman sitting inside the vehicle at the scene. She was arrested and taken to jail, said police department spokesman Steve Linders.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768