Man rides bike to hospital after being shot in Seattle’s University District

Seattle police are investigating after a man rode a bicycle to the hospital after being shot in the University District on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast after receiving reports that a man had shot a gun in an alley just after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found blood in the alley but no victim. A witness told police that the shooter had ran away after firing the shots.

About 20 minutes later, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived on a bike at an area hospital. He was immediately treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

