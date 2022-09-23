Man rides 'unicorn' horse through Walmart after Cowboys win

Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have admittedly made plenty of rookie mistakes so far. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes said rookie Montrell Washington actually did the right thing by not bolting onto the field for a punt return early in the fourth quarter against Houston, forcing head coach Nathaniel Hackett to burn a timeout. “I don't think you can blame Montrell for that, correct?" Stukes said Thursday in his first comments on the sequence that occurred with just under 10 minutes left in Denver's 16-9 victory.