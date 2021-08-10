Man riding bicycle in Hallandale Beach was killed by hit-and-run driver, cops say

A 37-year-old man was riding his bicycle over the weekend on U.S. 1 in Hallandale Beach when someone slammed into him and took off, police said.

On Monday, police released blurry surveillance video of a white sedan or small SUV that is believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The accident happened in the 100 block of South Federal Highway at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Wilson Seaman was heading south when he was hit. He died on the street, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver took off. The car likely has front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hallandale Beach Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-457-3021, police headquarters at 954-457-1400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).