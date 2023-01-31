Man riding electric bicycle killed in St. Petersburg crash, police say

A 39-year-old man riding an electric bicycle died Monday after he collided with an SUV at a St. Petersburg intersection, police said.

The driver of a Ford Escape was heading west on 22nd Avenue North about 6:30 p.m. as a man riding an Ancheer electric bicycle was heading south on 52nd Street North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The SUV driver and the bicycle rider entered the intersection at the same time and collided, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name because his family has not been notified,

The driver of the Escape was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to police. Police did not release the driver’s name.