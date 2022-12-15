Man riding mobility scooter fatally struck by driver under the influence in Ceres, CHP says

A man on a mobility scooter was killed on Service Road in Ceres late Tuesday night, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.

At 11:40 p.m., Kayla Espinoza called 911 after she hit the man with her 2007 Toyota while traveling east on Service Road at approximately 65 miles per hour, according to the press release. She was driving with one passenger in the car.

Police arrested Espinoza, 20, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The 41 year-old male was traveling east of Esmar Road on a mobility scooter when he was struck from behind by Espinoza, according to the CHP release. This area has no sidewalks or street lighting.

According to the release, the victim was on the road wearing “no lighting equipment, during hours of darkness.”

The CHP report said Espinoza’s vehicle approached the victim’s scooter from behind and she did not take evasive action, which caused the fatal collision.

Espinoza was arrested after medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the release.

The collision is still under investigation, according to the news release.