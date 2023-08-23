Man riding moped found with suspected meth during Macon traffic stop
A man arrested in Macon recently is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a moped driving on Eisenhower Parkway.
Deputies determined the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Deputies also found suspected methamphetamine in the satchel the driver was wearing.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the man.
He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
