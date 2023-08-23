Man riding moped found with suspected meth during Macon traffic stop

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
0

A man arrested in Macon recently is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a moped driving on Eisenhower Parkway.

Deputies determined the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies also found suspected methamphetamine in the satchel the driver was wearing.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man.

He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories