Man riding on a personal watercraft in Broward canal shoots man on land, deputies say

A man was grazed by a bullet after someone riding on a personal watercraft in a Dania Beach canal opened fire, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The sheriff’s office released video of the man on the watercraft in hopes of identifying him.

According to BSO, a call came in just before 3:30 p.m. July 11 reporting a shooting in the area of 1401 Old Griffin Rd. in Dania Beach.

When deputies responded they found man on land near the canal who had been grazed in the thigh by a bullet. He refused treatment.

BSO Marine and Aviation units canvassed the canal and surrounding area looking for the suspect and his blue personal watercraft, but didn’t find him.

Detectives say “the suspect had a verbal argument with the victim and subsequently shot the victim with a firearm.”

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-476-4730 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).