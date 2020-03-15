Man riding in pickup truck on I-95 grazed in the head by a bullet in Hollywood

A man was grazed in the head by a bullet on I-95 in Hollywood early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was a passenger in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was south of Hollywood Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. when someone in what FHP describes as a black sedan fired at least one shot.

Troopers did not identify the victims.

The driver, 27, who gave FHP the description of the other vehicle, was not injured.

His passenger, 26, was taken to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, and was listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon, according to the FHP press release.

The incident is under investigation.