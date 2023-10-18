Man riding scooter in Clovis fatally hit by SUV, police say. Two others under arrest

A man with a scooter was fatally struck by a car Wednesday in Clovis before two men were arrested, police said.

An officer discovered a man lying on the ground who was believed to have been riding a motorized scooter when he was struck crossing Willow at Shaw avenues about 12:30 a.m., police spokesperson Ty Wood said.

The officer attempted life-saving efforts, police said. The man later died at a Fresno hospital.

Police said it appears he was crossing Willow against a red light as an SUV headed north had a green light.

The SUV driver initially pulled over a few hundred feet from the collision, Wood said. Another person, whose relationship to the driver was unclear, arrived in a separate car to speak with the driver, Wood said.

For an unclear reason, the newly arrived driver got into the SUV and drove off, police said. He was stopped by police a short time later at Willow and Barstow avenues.

The driver of the SUV then got into the car his acquaintance arrived in and drove over to the SUV a stoplight away, police said. Neither had reported the original crash to 911.

The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run while the second driver was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer, Wood said. Both men were 35.