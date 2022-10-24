Man riding scooter may be paralyzed after being rear-ended by hit-and-run Manhattan Mercedes driver

A man riding a scooter may be paralyzed after being struck by a hit-and-run Mercedes driver in Manhattan early Monday, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was rear-ended by the driver near W. 207th St. and Ninth Ave. in Inwood about 4:20 a.m., cops said. The Mercedes driver had just come over the University Heights Bridge from the Bronx.

The heartless driver and at least one passenger ran off, abandoning their luxury vehicle, and have not been caught, cops said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with severe back injuries and could be paralyzed, police said.

A 24-year-old man riding on the back of the scooter with the victim was taken to the same hospital with only minor injuries.