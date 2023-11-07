Man with rifle arrested near Senate office buildings

A man with a rifle was arrested in a park near Senate office buildings across from Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, which said there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat.

The Capitol Police said In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the suspect was in custody and it had searched the park and would go through the man’s belongings “out of an abundance of caution.”

Capitol Police search a vehicle after arresting a man who was in possession of a firearm outside the Capitol. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

The suspect was arrested after Capitol Police received a call about a man with a gun. One police officer said the man had “an AR-15.”

Speaking to reporters outside of the Capitol, a police lieutenant said, “There was an individual that had — was called out to have a gun, and our officers responded quickly got him into custody. And there’s no further threat at this time.”

The exact type of weapon the suspect had was unclear, but radio traffic had initially described the weapon as a long gun, the lieutenant said.

Officers were seen sprinting to the Capitol and reporters followed, some of whom were not allowed to leave. One witness described the suspect as a tall Black man wearing an orange jumpsuit who was tased by police.

More than half a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene, and an ambulance took a person matching the description provided by witnesses away from the area, which had been blocked off with yellow caution tape.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com