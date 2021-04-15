Man with rifle in his trench coat harasses woman at California beach, police say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A California man was arrested after police said he brought multiple guns and a rifle to a beach and harassed a woman.

Kyle Kiddy of Riverside County was arrested on Sunday after deputies said they got a report of a man harassing women at Zuma Beach, according to a Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station news release.

Lt. Jim Braden told the Los Angeles Times that Kiddy made “lewd” remarks to a woman and told her to get in his vehicle.

“She did a great thing by calling us,” Braden said. “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

Authorities said after they spoke with Kiddy, they discovered he had a rifle partially hidden by a long trench coat and detained him, according to the release.

Deputies found Kiddy was concealing another three guns and ammunition on his body and other items in his vehicle parked nearby, according to police.

Braden said all of the guns the police found were loaded and that he had between 1,200 and 1,500 rounds of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kiddy was charged on Tuesday and remains in custody, according to police.

