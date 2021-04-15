Man with rifle in his trench coat harasses woman at California beach, police say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A California man was arrested after police said he brought multiple guns and a rifle to a beach and harassed a woman.

Kyle Kiddy of Riverside County was arrested on Sunday after deputies said they got a report of a man harassing women at Zuma Beach, according to a Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station news release.

Lt. Jim Braden told the Los Angeles Times that Kiddy made “lewd” remarks to a woman and told her to get in his vehicle.

“She did a great thing by calling us,” Braden said. “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

Authorities said after they spoke with Kiddy, they discovered he had a rifle partially hidden by a long trench coat and detained him, according to the release.

Deputies found Kiddy was concealing another three guns and ammunition on his body and other items in his vehicle parked nearby, according to police.

Braden said all of the guns the police found were loaded and that he had between 1,200 and 1,500 rounds of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kiddy was charged on Tuesday and remains in custody, according to police.

Smuggler drops toddler over 18-foot border wall into dad’s arms in California, video shows

Police kill man in mental health crisis seconds after arrival, California lawsuit says

Recommended Stories

  • California college student Kristin Smart was killed during an attempted rape, district attorney says

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Exclusive: From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta

    In a spartan hillside room in India furnished only with a thin sleeping mat, the Myanmar member of parliament spends much of his days attentively listening to Zoom conference calls and tapping away messages on his smartphone. The short, soft-spoken man is among roughly a dozen ousted Myanmar MPs who have fled across the border to India's remote northeastern region after the military's Feb. 1 coup and lethal crackdown on dissent. Reuters spoke to two of the lawmakers and to a Myanmar politician, all involved with the CRPH, a body of ousted lawmakers that is attempting to re-establish the civilian government and displace the military.

  • NC man gave teen boys weed, vapes and cell phones for sexual Snapchat photos, feds say

    “You have to give me something in return,” the 40-year-old reportedly told one teenager when he brought him marijuana.

  • Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook’s mortgage

    Members of a Louisiana State University fraternity chipped in more than $50,000 to pay off the mortgage of a woman who fed them when they were students. About a dozen members of Phi Gamma Delta surprised Jessie Hamilton with the money for her 74th birthday on April 3 in Baker, Louisiana, The Advocate reported. Roughly 90 fraternity members raised $51,765, with each brother donating between $600 and $1,000 on average, the newspaper said.

  • College enrollment fell when COVID hit, at a great cost to students, institutions and the economy as a whole

    The pandemic has caused substantial changes in postsecondary enrollment patterns. Almost all colleges have undergone changes to their modes of teaching and learning, moving to online education. This has driven declines in enrollments, a situation that differs from the normal pattern in which undergraduate enrollments typically rise during recessions.

  • Eastern Canadian Oil Heads to U.S. West Coast in Unusual Demand Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian oil sellers are sending exports to the U.S. West Coast, an unexpected move prompted by the staggered global demand recovery from the pandemic.For the second time this month, a tanker will load crude from eastern Canada’s oil-rich Newfoundland province and head to the U.S. West Coast, shipping fixtures compiled by Bloomberg show. The BP Plc-booked Aquasurazo is set to receive supplies this weekend destined for the Cherry Point refinery in Washington. Last week, a Chevron Corp.-chartered vessel loaded at the same province and is en route to deliver crude to plants in California.The rare voyages reflect the changing needs -- albeit temporary -- of the largest buyers of Newfoundland’s crude. While a swift vaccine rollout is boosting consumption in the U.S., demand remains muted in Europe with various lockdown restrictions in place. Canada is also facing similar confining measures. The shifts in consumption are resulting in growing piles of unsold supply in the Atlantic Basin.“The Atlantic Basin imbalance and continued lockdowns in Canada are creating a temporary crude market dislocation,” said Zachary Rogers, director for Global Oil Service at Rapidan Energy Group. “Even faraway refiners would buy it at the right differential.”The Newfoundland cargoes, each about 600,000 barrels, are set to arrive on the West Coast in May. California, the nation’s most populous state, is on a path to reopening and is expected to drop most virus restrictions this summer. In the past, oil exports from the province to the U.S. have targeted the East Coast and Gulf Coast, according to Statistics Canada.Meanwhile, inventories are ballooning in the Atlantic Basin where West African and North Sea sellers are facing unusually weak demand from their typical buyers in Europe and Asia. In addition to lockdown measures, consumption is also weak with seasonal maintenance taking place at refineries.“East Canadian oil is traveling to further to find a home,” said Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC. The long trip, which is expected to include transiting the Panama Canal, isn’t cheap and sellers would have discounted prices to offset the extra cost, he said.BP said it does not comment on its day-to-day operations. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UN: Tigray's humanitarian crisis worsens, no Eritrean exit

    The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the grave humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region is deteriorating, with no sign of Eritrean troops withdrawing and alarmingly widespread reports of systematic rape and other sexual violence mainly by men in uniform. Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting that the U.N. knows that 4.5 million of Tigray’s nearly 6 million people need humanitarian aid and the government estimates 91% of the population needs emergency food.

  • Environmental group sues over protections for 20 species

    An environmental group filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the federal government has failed to act on petitions to protect nine species under the Endangered Species Act and hasn't designated critical habitat for 11 other species that are already protected. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the Center for Biological Diversity lists a variety of plants, bees and animals from Oregon to Florida to Delaware and joins a previous lawsuit filed last year that listed 200 different species that were awaiting protection decisions. The average waiting period for an imperiled species to get federal protection is 12 years, and 47 species have gone extinct waiting, said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director for the center.

  • Royal family could wear non-military dress for Prince Philip's funeral

    Members of the Royal family could resolve to wear non-military dress for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral following intense discussions over who should appear in uniform. The Telegraph understands that there are growing concerns that a debate over whether the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York should wear military dress could lead to embarrassment for the rest of the Royal family, when they are the only ones who have seen active service. On Wednesday, the Queen was dragged into the discussion over which rank of uniform Prince Andrew should wear after he reportedly demanded to go as an Admiral. It followed reports that Prince Harry, 36, faced the prospect of possibly being the only senior male royal not in uniform after he lost his military titles following his decision to step down from public duties in March 2020. Although no final decision has been made, it is thought non-military uniform for all royal mourners is now one of the options under consideration.

  • 'The Last Dance:' Kobe Bryant's former coaches on relationship with Michael Jordan

    Sunday's fifth episode of "The Last Dance" featured Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant discussing playing against each other and the bond they formed.

  • Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden's approval rating lowest in American history

    A claim that a Gallup poll found President Joe Biden to have an 11% approval rating, the lowest in American history, is false.

  • To avoid Greitens redux, Missouri House plans to fire Rick Roeber before he can quit

    The Missouri House intends to make sure state Rep. Rick Roeber can’t turn around and falsely claim exoneration like Eric Greitens.

  • 13 investigations, no court-martials: Here's how the US Navy and Marine Corps quietly discharged white supremacists

    The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have quietly kicked out white supremacists, offering them administrative discharges that leave no public record.

  • Houston's expanded voting becomes target of GOP restrictions

    The nation's next big voting battle is underway in Texas, where Republicans are trying to outlaw 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting as options, and to make it a crime for elections officials to mail unsolicited absentee ballot applications. All were efforts that Harris County, which includes Houston and is the state's largest Democratic stronghold, tried last year, when the threat of the coronavirus made voting in-person more hazardous. Republican lawmakers have been unusually explicit in zeroing in on Houston and surrounding Harris County as they push to tighten the state's voting laws.

  • The Revealing Micro-Trend That Just Sprung Up Out of Nowhere

    Hitting the fashion world in 3, 2, 1…

  • The Dead Sea is dying. Drinking water is scarce. Jordan faces a climate crisis

    Climate change means Jordanians may soon not have enough water to drink. Others will face a similar scarcity.

  • 'Zoom in a Room'? California's schools lag in reopening push

    Frustrated parents in San Francisco have coined a new phrase for their latest classroom reality: “Zoom in a Room." In Los Angeles, students can start going back to school in person, but more than half say they will stick with distance learning. More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced California's classrooms to close, some of the largest school districts are welcoming back students this week.

  • Ada County coroner identifies Idaho man shot, killed by Garden City police

    The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • Mexican marines are main suspects in disappearances in Mexico

    Thirty members of the Mexican navy were turned over to civilian authorities this week to face charges related to forced disappearances in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Why it matters: The Mexican marines for years had the mission of combating drug-trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, for which they received U.S. training and financing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was during those years that they were accused of over 20 extrajudicial killings and of the forced disappearances of people who did not have any apparent involvement with criminality.At least 47 men, women and children went missing in 2018, last seen after being dragged away in official vehicles of an elite navy unit. So far only one of the criminal cases filed by family members has made it to court.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Video Shows Woman in China Attacking Boss With a Mop After He Sent Her Lewd Texts

    A government worker in China attacked her boss with a mop while he was in his office after he had sent her several unwanted lewd text messages.