A man with a rifle is walking in and out of a Hialeah home, and police have a warning

An armed man was seen inside and outside of a home in Hialeah, and police and SWAT officers are responding.

Helicopter video taken by Telemundo 51 Thursday afternoon shows the shirtless man walking in and out of the home in the area of East Second Avenue and 53rd Terrace. Sometimes he walks around with a rifle and what appeared to be a handgun.

At one point, the man was seen getting into a truck parked at the home. He then backed up a bit, got out of the truck and went back into the house.

Hialeah police are asking people in the neighborhood to stay inside their homes and to keep away from the windows, according to Telemundo 51.

