Man ripped off at least 3 victims in Gwinnett County rental scheme, police say

A Gwinnett County man is on the run while facing multiple felony charges for allegedly running a rental house scheme involving multiple victims, according to police.

Gregory Coley, 31, is accused of taking $8,000 from at least three victims since April after promising to rent out houses that were not his to rent, police say.

“I talked with him on the phone and he was able to provide me the entrance code. He was making it seem very legit,” one anonymous victim told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Coley acted as a listing agent for the properties, according to victims, and even allegedly met with some victims in person and gave them his banking information.

“They were able to identify him, that he was the man they met and made payments to,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police said.

Rental house schemes are on the rise locally and nationally, according to authorities.

Coley is accused of using Zillow to post the homes for rent, giving the illusion that the listing is legitimate.

“If you find a listing look for that location on another listing website,” Cpl. Winderweedle said. “Try to find multiple listings for one location.”

Coley may have additional victims and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Gwinnett County Police.

