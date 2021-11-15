Man robbed, abducted in U-Haul van after leaving casino, Philadelphia police say

A Philadelphia man was abducted in a U-Haul van and robbed after returning home from a casino early Sunday, police said in statement.

The 46-year-old man said when he came home from Parx Casino in Bensalem at 1 a.m. Nov. 14, he noticed a U-Haul moving van parked in front of his home, the statement said.

After parking his car, he approached his home. That’s when three men wearing gloves and masks grabbed him and put him in the back of the van, police said.

The man said the kidnappers brought him to an unfamiliar basement and tied him up. According to his statement, they asked him where he hid money in his home, while at the same time, other men searched his home to steal his stuff.

After some time, the men took the Philly resident and let him go about 2 miles away from his home. He walked home and called the police, the statement said. Police arrived at about 6 a.m.

The man told police the men ended up taking cash from him and from his home, along with a handgun, debit and credit cards, sneakers and house keys.

He told police the thieves were armed with multiple guns and that they’d threatened to kill him. The man also said he was punched twice in the face during the abduction.

The Philadelphia Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.

