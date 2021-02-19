Man Who Robbed Asian-Owned Businesses, Shot 3 Women Gets 5 Life Sentences

A 25-year-old man who robbed Asian-owned businesses and shot three women in Metro Atlanta has been sentenced to five life terms on Wednesday. Dravion Sanchez Ware was convicted in 2019 for a series of violent robberies in 2017 where he pistol-whipped his victims, injuring one man that required hospitalization, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said, according to Patch.

In addition to the assault, Ware also reportedly shot three women, one of whom was shot point-blank in the back while lying face down on the ground during a robbery, Fox Atlanta reported. All three women reportedly survived the attacks. “Ware terrorized the victims of these robberies and nearly killed one woman," Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement. “The complete disregard for the lives of his victims was shocking, and he received an appropriate sentence. We hope this provides some peace to the victims by ensuring that Ware will never again terrorize the communities of our district." The 25-year-old man was convicted for conspiracy to commit robberies, five counts of robberies, and five counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during the robberies. Ware is facing five concurrent life terms in prison, plus six concurrent 20-year terms. His partner in the crime spree, Tabyron Rashad Smith, 26, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019. Both suspects are ordered to pay $135,951.81 in restitution. “This sentence is a statement that anyone who carries out such evil and inflicts such trauma on innocent citizens has no right to be in our communities," Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “The sentence will not erase the traumatic scars his crimes left behind, but hopefully his victims can rest easier knowing Ware will not traumatize them or anyone else for the rest of his life." Ware hit nine Asian-owned businesses in Atlanta, Doraville, Norcross, Duluth, Stone Mountain, and Roswell between Oct. 7 and Nov. 10, 2017. The crime spree led to the creation of a multi-agency task force, including the FBI, the GBI, the Doraville PD, the Fulton County PD, the Gwinnett County PD, the Atlanta PD, the Roswell PD and the Sandy Springs PD. “For over a month, these gang members targeted and terrorized the Asian business community," GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Wednesday. “This sentence is evidence that this behavior will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia." Featured Image via Fox 5 Atlanta

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

'Murder Hornets' From Asia is 2020's Latest Way to Kill Us

Incredible Volunteers Organize Month-Long Food Crawl to Help NYC Chinatown

Andrew Yang’s Anniversary Post to His Wife Evelyn is First Couple Goals

Asian Americans Are Becoming More Unemployed Than White Workers, According to Labor Department

Recommended Stories

  • Woman Allegedly Throws Snowball at Asian Man's Car and Calls Him a 'F**king C**nk' in Washington

    A man took to social media to bring to light an incident in Renton, Washington in which he was allegedly provoked by a woman who called him racist slurs. “This lady was having a snowball fight in the middle of a four way intersection with her friend’s child,” the man wrote in the description.

  • Chef Marcus Wareing’s wants Brits to stay in the UK this summer: 'Spend your money here instead'

    The restaurant owner and 'MasterChef: The Professionals' judge wants everybody to holiday in the UK this year to help the economy.

  • Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

    Actor Olivia Munn decried the incident in Queens, which is among several that has the community on edge.

  • Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly bowling alley attack

    An Army special forces sergeant pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the killing of three people and wounding of three others during a mass shooting at an Illinois bowling alley. Duke Webb, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court via video from the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he is being held without bond, the Rockford Register Star reported. Webb, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 attack at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

  • Couple Arrested For Shooting Woman Who Shushed Them In Atlanta Movie Theater

    Police have arrested two people who had been wanted for shooting a fellow moviegoer who had shushed them in an Atlanta theater last month. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Camryn King, 20, and Yvonne Crawford, 22, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Indiana and have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a […]

  • This Is What’s Passing as ‘Food’ in Texas Prisons Right Now

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutPrisoners are defecating in paper bags and overflowing toilets, there aren’t enough extra blankets to go around, and mess hall kitchens are churning out half-rations of unidentifiable cold food.As a once-in-a-generation snowstorm walloped the Lone Star State this week and led to widespread power outages, prisoners and corrections officers agree: already-dire conditions inside Texas prisons somehow got even worse.This story was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletter here.Officials said 33 prisons lost power and 20 had water shortages after the state’s electrical grid failed for several days during single-digit temperatures. Though the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said generators kept electricity on, staff, prisoners, and their families reported frigid—and increasingly horrific—conditions around the system.“The heaters aren’t working, there’s no showers, everybody’s locked in the cell,” said one prisoner, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. Between buildings, he added, “They’re dumping table salt on the ice to thaw it out, trying to make the walkways passable.”An agency spokesman did not respond to questions about prisoner complaints.This Teen COVID Patient Saw the Looming Crisis. Why Didn’t Texas Leaders?The state’s prison system was in bad shape long before the storm began. One prison had fallen into such disrepair that last year the state closed it instead of shelling out $30 million to fix it. Hundreds of other buildings don’t have basic safety features like fire alarm systems or functional locks.COVID-19 has made things worse. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 40 staff and 187 prisoners have died, and a quarter of all prisoners have tested positive for the virus. The agency has been struggling with an unprecedented staffing shortage, weeks-long lockdowns, and continuing complaints about moldy and meager bagged meals.Then came the deep freeze. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout As blackouts swept the state and left more than four million Texans in the dark, dozens of prisons began losing power as well. A corrections officer at one unit said that backup generators didn’t go on as planned. Even when they did, aging or shoddy ductwork left some cells so cold the men shivered while wearing all of the clothing they owned.Unlike people in the free world, prisoners have almost no options to stay warm if there isn’t heat. They can’t go to cars, hotels, or warming centers; they can’t huddle together; and they can’t necessarily get more blankets or layers. Even though the prison system’s spokesman said staff distributed extra blankets and jackets to everyone, current and former staff at several units said that wasn’t possible because there weren’t enough to go around.“It’s been so cold for so long that my fingertips are cracking and bleeding,” one man imprisoned near Houston said Thursday. He asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, as he was communicating through a contraband cell phone at a time when regular phone lines were down or inaccessible to many prisoners.As the weather worsened, fewer corrections officers showed up to work, exacerbating the understaffing and making it harder for workers to take care of the men and women behind bars.One officer, who asked not to be named for fear he would be fired, complained that only one person turned up for work during a day shift at the Marlin Unit, which forced others to stay and cover the facility’s basic security needs.Across the state, officers were sometimes forced to work 16 or more hours and threatened with write-ups if they didn’t come in, said Jeff Ormsby, a union leader. “They’re being held hostage basically and told they’d be fired if they go home,” he said. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout “This is the reason you’re 5,500 officers short. It’s not the pay, it’s not the benefits, it’s the way you treat your staff.”The agency says its emergency plans sometimes mean workers have to stay on site during crisis events, but that they’re always paid for that time.“It is emergency policy,” said Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the prison system. “The same thing happens during hurricanes.”‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming TexansAnd—just as during hurricanes—as more staff called out or couldn’t make it to work, conditions behind bars declined. One officer said staff at her unit weren’t able to pass out medication for more than a day, and several staff members and prisoners said the food had become largely inedible and sometimes unidentifiable.“They’ve been eating pancakes for two days,” said Kirsten Ricketts, a 51-year-old from East Texas whose husband is in prison at the Polunsky Unit northeast of Houston. “Today was a pancake and a piece of baloney and a piece of cornbread for dinner.”At other units, prisoners with contraband phones sent pictures of their increasingly pitiful meals, including one that was nothing but a small piece of cornbread, a half a piece of cheese, a handful of raisins and a hot dog with no bun or ketchup. The quality (or lack thereof) of the bagged meals served during lockdowns has been a persistent problem, and one that the pandemic—and now the blackout and snow storm—has just exacerbated.“The short staffing and the element of surprise and then the quality of the labor is this giant crap sandwich that I get to enjoy every morning for breakfast and every afternoon for lunch,” one man said before sending pictures of the single square pancake he got for breakfast. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout To make matters worse, more than a dozen prisons lost some or all of their access to water. At Polunsky—the maximum-security unit that houses death row—some prisoners told their families they’d gathered snow into buckets so that they could flush dorm toilets. Others started going to the bathroom inside paper bags.“They’re trying to distribute bottled water but they don’t have enough to go around, they can’t flush the toilets or take showers,” said Jenny Allen, who has two relatives at Polunsky. “The toilets are overflowing with waste. The inmates are starting to fight, there’s a whole lot of tension—because they don’t have water.”Advocates for prisoners say these problems have been years in the making.“The Texas prison system is in that category of infrastructure that the Legislature doesn’t give a flip about,” said Jennifer Erschabek, director of the nonprofit Texas Inmate Families Association. “It’s just punishing these people on all sides: COVID, heat, cold, food, understaffing, broken prisons.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis threatens to pull vaccines after being accused of prioritising white residents

    ‘If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it,’ Mr DeSantis says following the backlash

  • Mexico pressing ahead with GMO corn, glyphosate bans, says key official

    Mexico is sticking to a plan to stop importing genetically modified corn and a ban on a widely used herbicide, a senior official told Reuters, doubling down on a policy that has pleased green advocates but alarmed industry leaders. The plan announced late last year by executive order aims to replace some 16 million tonnes of yellow corn imported mostly from U.S. farmers and nearly all of it genetically modified, with new, local production by 2024. The imports represent more than a third of the country's demand for the grain, and mostly feed Mexico's large livestock industry.

  • Thousands protest woman's murder in Argentina, demand justice

    Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Argentina's Palace of Justice, seat of the Supreme Court, to demand justice in the murder of 18-year-old Ursula Bahillo -- who was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner after not receiving police protection despite filing several complaints against him -- and to protest against gender violence. ++COMPLETES VID9397MA_EN++

  • Anne Robinson made racist remark while filming Celebrity Weakest Link in 2006, claims Vanessa Feltz

    Presenter was announced as the new host of Countdown last week

  • New Cars on the Horizon

    There are a lot of interesting new cars just around the corner, from long-range EVs to practical family SUVs and everything in between. But are they worth waiting for? Our experts will help you d...

  • Marta scores as Brazil defeats Argentina 4-1

    Marta scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute and Brazil went on to defeat Argentina 4-1 in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday. Marta, the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, now has 109 career goals for Brazil. Debinha and Adriana added early second-half goals for Brazil, which is coached by former U.S. national team coach Pia Sundhage.

  • Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned ferret, spurs hope for endangered U.S. species

    Black-footed ferret recovery efforts aimed at increased genetic diversity and disease resistance took a bold step forward on Dec. 10, with the birth of Elizabeth Ann, created from the cells of Willa, a black-footed ferret that lived more than 30 years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. "Although this research is preliminary, it is the first cloning of a native endangered species in North America, and it provides a promising tool for continued efforts to conserve the black-footed ferret," said Noreen Walsh, director of the Service's Mountain-Prairie Region.

  • NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

    NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles burst into applause, cheers and fist-bumps as radio beacons signaled that the rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived as planned on the floor of Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed. "Touchdown confirmed," Swati Mohan, the lead guidance and operations specialist announced from the control room.

  • UK court: Uber drivers entitled to worker rights

    A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights.The ruling on Friday (Feb 19) from Britain's Supreme Court means some workers will be able to claim rights such as the minimum wage.In a case led by two former Uber drivers, a London tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements, including paid holidays and rest breaks.Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that by law they only get minimal protections.That's a status the Silicon Valley-based company sought to maintain in the long-running legal tussle.A judge in the appeal said on Friday that "the Supreme Court unanimously dismisses Uber's appeal".A total of 25 drivers were part of the case, and Uber said the verdict did not apply to all of its current 60,000 drivers in Britain.It has around 45,000 in London alone, making the city one of the ride hailing app's most important global markets.Uber's Northern and Eastern Europe boss said after the news that the company is "committed to doing more".Adding that it "will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see."Uber shares fell over 3% in premarket trading following the court announcement.The ruling is a blow to the app and its model within the so called gig economy, where people tend to work for one or more companies on a job-by-job basis.That system has faced criticism from trade unions who say it is exploitative.Businesses though say many of those working in the gig economy enjoy the flexibility.

  • More than $280M from COVID relief funding went to CPD

    Chicago received $1.2 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 relief, more than $280 million went to the Chicago Police Department, according to the Chicago Tribune.

  • Prosecutor son seeks father's release in fatal Brink's heist

    David Gilbert went to prison a revolutionary, raising his fist and scorning authorities who prosecuted him for an infamous 1981 armored truck robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed. “As long as I can remember, I’ve known that the most likely scenario is that my father is going to die in prison,” said Chesa Boudin, sworn in as district attorney last year. Boudin ran a progressive campaign in which he said visiting his parents Kathy Boudin and Gilbert in prison showed him the criminal justice system was broken.

  • California Democrats scramble to fight Newsom recall, close ranks

    But it may already be too late to convince the disorderly Democratic ranks to put aside their political differences and stand in unity with their embattled governor.

  • Video shows what led up to fatal shooting of woman by Nevada County deputy

    The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday that shows the moments leading up to when a deputy shot and killed a woman with her children earlier this month. Warning: The content of this story may be difficult for some. The video, published on the sheriff's office's YouTube page, comprises 911 calls, radio between dispatchers and deputies and footage from in-car dashboard cameras. The sheriff's office does not have body cameras for its deputies. The Feb. 4 shooting resulted in the death of 33-year-old Ariella "Sage" Crawford, who was with her two young children when she was shot while wielding a knife. Authorities said Crawford’s birth name was Deidre Eloise Hawkins.

  • Chicago Spent $281.5 Million in Federal Coronavirus Relief on Police Payroll

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration spent $281.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds on the paychecks of Chicago Police Department officers, a move that is drawing harsh criticism from Chicago aldermen and activists. The CARES Act money was transferred to the police department and used largely to pay for police officers’ overtime hours rather than coronavirus priorities cited by critics, such as housing and business relief and vaccine rollout efforts. “We asked for assurances they wouldn’t spend it all on police,” Alderman Daniel La Spata, 1st Ward, said on Wednesday. “That’s the last thing people wanted, to infuse hundreds of millions more dollars into the police department right now.” “And just as egregious, we learned that $68 million of that funding was never spent at all,” La Spata continued. “So we have every right to be angry, because every neighbor you have who was denied housing assistance, we were prepared. We could have offered them that assistance. Every vacant storefront you see is a small business we could have supported with these dollars.” Lightfoot, a Democrat, is currently seeking the Chicago City Council’s approval to roll over into the 2021 budget approximately $65 million leftover from the city’s $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus funds. The Office of Management and Budget said Wednesday that the funding routed to the police department was federal reimbursement for specific coronavirus-related police costs dating from March through May, including police wellness checks on residents, airport security when travelers were screened for the coronavirus, and security at the McCormick Place coronavirus field hospital as well as virus testing sites. The mayor has not yet commented on the backlash over the funds being transferred to the police department.