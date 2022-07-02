Man robbed at Atlanta store, police still searching for armed suspect

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Friday, June 24 at a store on University Avenue Southwest.

Investigators say the victim was servicing a coin game in the store when the suspect, shown in the photo, came in and robbed him. Money was taken from the machines and cash register.

Investigators added that the suspect was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

