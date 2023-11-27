Man robbed at ATM in Sacramento County. Suspect was dressed in all black

A man withdrawing money at an ATM in Gold River was robbed Sunday at gunpoint, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was withdrawing money at Wells Fargo in the Gold River Town Center at 2010 Gold Field Drive, according to archived radio dispatches. Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene after getting the call about 4:41 a.m.

A man wearing all-black clothing and a black mask demanded and took money from the victim, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a sheriff’s spokesman. He fled on foot toward Sunrise Boulevard, Gandhi said.

It was unclear how much money was taken.