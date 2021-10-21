Man who robbed Bangor credit union in 2019 sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

Oct. 20—A Hampden man who admitted to robbing a Bangor credit union in March 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to four years and four months in federal prison.

Ronald Tilley, 61, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to robbing Down East Credit Union, located on Springer Drive near the Bangor Mall, of $8,726 on March 27, 2019.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Lance Walker sentenced Tilley to three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered him to pay restitution to the credit union.

Tilley has been held without bail for 30 months waiting for his case to be resolved. A change in lawyers and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed sentencing.

Federal courts earlier this year resumed in-person hearings after holding all proceedings remotely. Tilley's sentencing was delayed because he wanted it to be in person, according to court documents.

Tilley robbed the bank because he needed money to buy heroin, his attorney Hunter Tzovarras said in his sentencing memorandum. Tilley allegedly became addicted to the drug after he was prescribed oxycodone in 2013.

During the robbery, Tilley threatened staff verbally but did not brandish a weapon before leaving with the money, according to court documents.

"I have a gun and I will shoot," Tilley told the branch manager, pointing at her and telling her to sit down.

Before leaving the credit union, Tilley apologized to the tellers.

"I am sorry," he said. "My daughter has cancer. Have a nice day."

A credit union employee was able to describe the robber's car to investigators, court documents said. Police found Tilley's car in Hampden and recovered some of the cash from the robbery in a search of his home.

Tilley was arrested in South Windsor, Connecticut, four days later after he allegedly tried to walk out of a store without paying for nearly $60 in clothing. He confessed to the robbery in Bangor and admitted that he did not have a daughter who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Tilley faced between three years and 10 months and four years and nine months in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCormack recommended the sentence imposed while Tzovarras urged the judge to impose a sentence of 2 1/2 years or time served.

The time Tilley was held without bail will be applied to his sentence.