Man who robbed Carrollwood bank arrested in Michigan by U.S. Marshals

A man who robbed a SunTrust bank in Carrollwood on Jan. 20 was arrested by U.S. marshals this week in Michigan, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies did not provide a timeline on when John Charles Anderson, 39, was arrested or when he will be returned to Hillsborough County.

Anderson is accused of entering the SunTrust bank location at 12902 N. Dale Mabry Hwy around 5:30 p.m. and pointing a gun at a bank teller. He demanded money and the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies say Anderson grabbed the money and fled on foot across the bank’s parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office released images of the robber, now identified as Anderson, entering the bank wearing a mask, grey hoodie and blue Tampa Bay Lightning hat. Deputies asked for the public’s help identifying the man and received a tip about Anderson. Friends and family later confirmed it.

A search for Anderson that included help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation ended in Michigan, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anderson was previously sentenced for bank robbery in another state, the Sheriff’s Office said.