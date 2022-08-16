Man robbed of cash after overnight assault in Downtown Pittsburgh

Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted and robbed early Tuesday morning.

The unidentified victim flagged down police at around 3:15 a.m. at Liberty and 6th avenues. The victim said two men assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of cash from him before fleeing the scene.

There was no information on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

