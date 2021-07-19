Man robbed of cell phone at gun point

Jul. 19—DANVILLE — An armed robber held up a man at gunpoint, taking only a cell phone Saturday, and police are seeking more information.

At 1:12 a.m., Danville Police responded to the area of the 1500 block of Oak in reference to an armed robbery to a person, according to a Monday press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 33-year-old Danville man who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. The victim said he had been in the 700 block of Oak when he was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun.

The victim said the suspect pointed the handgun at him and then robbed him of his cellphone. The suspect then took off running in an unknown direction and the victim left the area and returned home to call the police.

The suspect was described as a male black wearing a black-colored hoodie with the hood pulled up and armed with a black handgun. No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.