Man robbed Franklin bank, fled on motorcycle: police

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – Police are looking for a man who robbed an undisclosed amount of money from a Route 27 bank on Monday and fled on a motorcycle.

The man was described as about 5-foot-6 wearing black shoes, a black shirt and pants, a black mask and a black helmet and goggles, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Franklin police received a call around 2:08 p.m. Monday about a robbery at the Chase bank on Route 27 in the Franklin Park section. A man entered the bank demanding money from multiple bank tellers who turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled on a motorcycle, the prosecutor's office said.

Franklin police responded to the scene and canvassed the area searching for the man. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Franklin police responded to investigate.

Courts:Former inmate sues Somerset County Jail for alleged excessive force

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Franklin NJ Chase bank on Route 27 robbed, police say