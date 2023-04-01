Man robbed grocery store in Walkersville, police say

Mar. 31—A man robbed a grocery store in Walkersville on Friday, police said.

Maryland State Police said in a news release that they responded to the Safeway in the 100 block of Walkers Village Way at around 8:06 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The robber, who was not found, went into the Safeway and through a check-out aisle, implying to the cashier that he had a knife, the release said.

He then took money and fled, the release said. No one was injured.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit also responded to the scene to try to locate the man, the release said.

Police say they are looking for a Black man in his late 30s to early 40s, who is about 6-foot-1. He was wearing a brown mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and brown gloves, the release said.

Walkersville High School, Walkersville Middle School, Walkersville Elementary School, Glade Elementary School and Rock Creek School were put on a secure status for about an hour due to the robbery, according to Dan Lippy, FCPS' director of school management and charter schools.

Secure status means all outside doors are locked, but business goes on as usual in the schools, according to Frederick County Public Schools.