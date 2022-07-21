Man robbed at gunpoint of $10,000 cash outside Sherman Oaks bank, police say

A Sherman Oaks man was robbed at gunpoint of $10,000 in cash outside a Wells Fargo Bank branch in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles police said.

The robbery occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the branch in the 14600 block of Ventura Boulevard, police said. The victim, who identified himself only as William in an interview with told KTLA, said he was walking to his car when he was approached by a man with a gun.

“I was just like, ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot,’” the man told KTLA. “He stood with the gun right in my face.”

The incident was caught on video by a nearby security camera. In the video, the victim can be seen walking through the bank’s parking lot when a man wearing a white shirt and white shorts jumps out of the backseat of a dark-colored Mercedes and approaches him.

The victim jumps over a retaining wall and throws away the bag of cash. The suspect then grabs the bag, gets back in the vehicle and flees the scene.

The victim told KTLA he believes he was purposely targeted in the attack.

No arrests have been made, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.