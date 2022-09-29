Man robbed at gunpoint of leaf blower, hedge trimmer while doing yard work

Sep. 28—A man doing yard work Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Gainesville was robbed at gunpoint by two men, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an armed robbery call around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on Peach Mountain Circle.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the 44-year-old man was blowing leaves when two men wearing blue surgical-type masks approached him, with one holding a gun.

Booth said the men took the blower off the man's back and a hedge trimmer from the driveway. The gear was loaded into a black car, and the two men drove away.

No one was injured.

Booth said the only information for the suspects was that they are Black men in their 20s.