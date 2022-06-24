Man robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Hopewell 7-Eleven

HOPEWELL – Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 2000 block of West Broadway. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when the suspect approached him carrying a silver handgun and demanded his money and jewelry.

Once the victim handed over what was wanted, the suspect ran. No one was injured.

The victim described the suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s and about six feet tall. He was wearing a red baseball cap, dark hoodie and light blue jeans.

It was the second robbery reported in Hopewell in a week. A convenience store on Oaklawn Boulevard was held up Wednesday.

In an unrelated incident, police said a residence on Robin Hood Drive was struck by gunfire late Thursday night. No one was reported injured.

Anyone with any information about the robberies or shooting is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared on the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell man robbed at gunpoint in 7-Eleven parking lot