Appleton man in Milwaukee to photograph Mandarin duck, robbed at gunpoint at St. Francis Seminary

A photographer traveled from Appleton to Milwaukee Wednesday in hopes of seeing the now popular Mandarin duck on the city's lakefront. He accomplished that goal but also was robbed at gunpoint at the St. Francis de Sales Seminary.

Brent Balken is an Appleton businessman who took up wildlife photography about five years ago.

"I'm just really passionate about (wildlife photography) and I heard about the Mandarin duck," Balken said.

A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee recently at the South Shore Yacht Club. A native to eastern Asia, the bird is likely an escapee from a zoo or private collection. The duck's colorful feathers make for a great photo.

A single Mandarin duck drew a lot of attention Sunday at South Shore Yacht Club.

"I actually missed the Mandarin duck a couple times by a day," Balken said, adding he traveled Fond du Lac and Illinois to try and spot the bird in the past. "It would show up one day and be gone," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Balken finally spotted the bird and was able to get some shots. "I was excited," he said. "This duck was the star of the show. He always liked to get to the front."

After taking photos at the yacht club, Balken decided to head to the seminary to take photos of owls, which he has done in the past.

Balken drove up the seminary's long driveway before stopping in the parking lot. He fumbled in his backseat with his gear, when suddenly, he heard a car come to a halt behind him.

The next thing he heard was the voice of a young man stating, "I'll be taking your gear."

Balken said he turned around and a young man was standing with an assault rifle. Balken estimates the man was 19 to 25. Balken said the man had something covering his face.

"I'll be taking your equipment today," the man said to Balken again.

Balken admits he "foolishly" tried to persuade the gunman to stop the robbery or from doing something worse.

"I could see his eyes. I looked in his eyes," Balken said. "A couple things went through my head, this guy's scared, and I don't think he really wants to harm me."

Balken said he made the decision to slam his back door and say, "Nope. You're not getting this equipment." The gunman asked Balken if his life was worth that equipment, to which Balken says he responded with the same question.

The gunman opened the door and grabbed a piece of equipment worth $80, Balken said.

Balken estimates he had over $40,000 worth of equipment in the car, but for some reason the gunman returned to his vehicle and drove away.

"I was frozen; I couldn't move," Balken said. "It took me about a minute to 45 seconds before I was able to gain my composure, catch my breathe, call 911."

The St. Francis Police Department responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release from the department. In the release, police say they are actively following up on leads and asks anyone with information to contact them at 414-481-2232.

"I don't recommend what I did, and how I did it," Balken said. "I made a split decision to match his aggressiveness. I was fortunate. I don't recommend it."

