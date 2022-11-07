Man who robbed half-dozen businesses across Cobb County will spend life in prison

A man connected to six different 2018 armed robberies in Cobb County has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced on Wednesday.

Lashumbia D. Session’s charges stem from six separate armed robberies of Cobb County businesses in 2018. The incidents were all captured on video.

Three of the victims identified Session from photo lineups, according to the district attorney’s office.

During the investigation, law enforcement found Session’s DNA at two of the crime scenes. Some of the stolen items were found in Session’s possession at the time of his arrest.

Session was found guilty of eight counts of armed robbery.

During Session’s trial, Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First presented the testimony of law enforcement, victims, surveillance footage and DNA evidence.

After a weeklong trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all eight counts of the indictment. Co-defendant Mykia Wilson entered a guilty plea in 2019 to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Session robbed employees and customers while armed with a large handgun,” First said. “A dangerous, violent criminal will no longer be able to prey on innocent victims.”

