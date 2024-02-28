Man robbed, punched on F train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted a man on a southbound F train on Feb. 13, according to police.

Officials said around 10 a.m., a 73-year-old man was approached by an unknown man after the F train reached the York Street station. Police said the man approached the victim, punching him in the face and took his cellphone before leaving the station.

The victim refused medical attention but did suffer broken glasses, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

