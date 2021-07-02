Man robbed, shot, dumped in bushes

Jul. 2—HIGH POINT — A man who was robbed, shot in the neck and dumped by the side of the road in a residential area in the middle of the night is expected to survive but may be paralyzed, police said.

Two men have been arrested in the shooting.

The name of the 26-year-old man who was shot was not released.

Investigators say he was riding in a vehicle with two other men about 1 a.m. Wednesday when one of the men pulled out a gun, robbed him of $20 and shot him, the High Point Police Department said. It wasn't clear whether the three men all knew one another or how the shooting victim ended up in the car, Lt. Matt Truitt said.

The man was then dragged from the vehicle and left in some bushes in the 900 block of Ferndale Avenue, and he was not found until local residents saw him shortly after 7:45 a.m., police said.

Police determined that the two men drove away in a silver Chevrolet Avalanche, which was spotted on E. Green Drive shortly before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. After the vehicle was stopped, one of the people in the car, Joseph Lacy Gause, 28, of Thomasville, was identified as the person who robbed and shot the 26-year-old. He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder. Bond was set at $100,000 secured.

The second suspect was identified as Anthony Terrell Boyd, 51, of High Point, who was found about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder. Bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Both men were in the Guilford County Jail in High Point on Friday, Truitt said.