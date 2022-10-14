Man robbed, stabbed at Lakeview CTA Red Line station, police say

A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed and robbed at a CTA Red Line train station in Lakeview Thursday night, according to police.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the man got into a verbal fight with two other men while riding a CTA Red Line train. They exited the train at the Belmont stop in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Once on the mezzanine, one of the unidentified men took out a sharp object, swinging it at the victim and stabbing him in the back and lacerating his head, according to police.

The offenders then took the 25-year-old’s wallet and fled the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

No one had been arrested as of Friday morning and area detectives are investigating, police said.

