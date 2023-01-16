Man robbed, stabbed in Pikesville on Saturday night while delivering food, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County detectives are investigating a robbery during which police say a man delivering food Saturday night in Pikesville was stabbed.

A suspect demanded money from a man who was delivering food in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, police said Sunday evening in a news release. The man complied but was stabbed in the upper chest. “Several suspects” were involved in the robbery, a police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the county’s Pikesville precinct are asking those with information to contact them at 410-887-1279.