Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 59-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
The victim reported the suspects, all wearing masks, approached his vehicle while a firearm was brandished and demanded cash. The suspects were last seen heading toward Parkersburg Turnpike, the sheriff's office said.
The victim was uninjured.
In a press release, Sheriff Donald Smith urged the public to be on "high alert" and to be aware of their surroundings when at a stoplight or intersection.
If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader.
